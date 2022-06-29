A SECTION of the A120 has been closed in both directions due to an incident this morning.
The road has closed between Ramsay and Horsley Cross due to a burst water main in Tinker Street.
Resources have been deployed at the scene and authorities have been contacted to provide more information.
More details will be provided when they are received.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here