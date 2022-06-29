A FURIOUS dad has lashed out a school's plan to ban students from using toilets outside break times, labelling the new rules a "joke".

Southchurch High School has sent an email to parents and carers informing them pupils will only be able to use the toilet during lesson times if they have a letter from a medical professional.

The school has defended the policy, insisting it will help prevent disruption during lessons.

But the decision has left one father, who as a daughter and son at the school, furious.

“I thought the email was a joke," he said.

“Fair enough if a student is asking to go straight after a break time, but needing a medical note is ridiculous.

“It is not even remotely reasonable.

“What about the older girls, for obvious reason, they can’t always help when they need to go the toilet.

“If there is an issue, surely there is a better way of approaching this, and highlight the frequent offenders rather than everyone.

“Pretty sure access to sanitation is supposed to be a human right.”

The email sent to parents by the school stated: “We remain focused on the progress of all students and wish to avoid any disruptive barriers to learning.

“Please encourage your child to use the toilets before tutor time and at breaks.

“From Tuesday, June 28, only those students with a toilet pass which has been issued by the medical officer, on receipt of a letter from a medical professional, will be allowed to go to the toilet during their lessons.

“These students will use the toilets near the admin office and will be let in on request.”

In response to criticism from parents, acting deputy headteacher, Mrs Murray, said: “Southchurch High School has asked parents to encourage their children to use the toilets before tutor time and during their break and lunch to avoid disruption to learning.

“Students are issued with passes if they have medical reasons.

“Our medical officer issues temporary passes to older girls or other students that may require them on the day. Teachers will also use common sense.

“The very few parents who have contacted the school, concerned about the message sent out yesterday, have all received, or are in the process of receiving, a call back.

“The first day of operation has gone smoothly with no issues.”

Southchurch High School was recently rated inadequate in all areas by Ofsted.

The school was slammed for “inappropriately separating pupils by sex” and inspectors raised concerns over bullying among students.

Bosses said the report was not a true reflection of the school's strengths and added the inspection was carried out when staff absences were high due to Covid.

They said concerns raised by Ofsted were being addressed.