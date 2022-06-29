TOWN councillors are calling for enforcement officers to be brought in to kick “carpet-bagging” mobile vendors out of Frinton this summer.

Residents and councillors in the genteel town were left infuriated last year after ice cream sellers and coffee vendors pitched up next to the town’s Greensward, which is prized for its lack of commercialisation.

By-laws already in place since 1980 prevent selling on the greensward, promenades and cliffs, but councillors want restrictions to be expanded.

Frinton mayor Terry Allen said: “We have heard from the district council that it has a summer plan in progress for the whole district – but we need action to be taken in Frinton now.

“The plan will include the use of community ambassadors to carry out enforcement with the power to issue fixed penalty notices.

“Fines can be issued for any contravention, including antisocial parking, which the town has suffered from in previous years.

“The district council wants to discuss town councils taking on assets in the future years, but we need more immediate action to tackle things like bad parking and people having barbecues on the Greensward.

“Some people think anything goes on the Greensward, but it does not.

“The Greensward is sacrosanct to the people of Frinton and it must remain a peaceful and tranquil spot for the many to enjoy not just a selfish few.”

Town councillors wrote to Tendring Council calling on it to use its legal powers to regulate some streets and to designate further Frinton roads as “prohibited”.

In response, Tendring Council leader Neil Stock said he would be prepared to have a discussion over transferring ownership of a package of district council assets to the town council.

Mr Allen said the town suffered last summer from traders with advertising boards being placed in side roads along with flags and signs advertising the selling of coffee on the beach.

“These carpet-baggers want to come here and make a quick buck,” he previously said.

Frinton has been inundated with visitors since the start of the Covid pandemic, which led to Frinton Residents’ Association calling on councils to deal with issues over street trading and problem parking before this summer season starts.