LUCKY neighbours were the first to try out the UK’s newest adventure park - the enchanting lost kingdom of Wyvernwood.

The 200-acre site in Alresford opened its doors on Saturday to 700 local people - ahead of the official opening on July 15.

The park and woodlands feature a host of adventure activities and play areas from a nine-metre-high enchanted castle to goblin tunnels, a massive galleon ship and even dragon karting.

The attraction - to which guests enter through a magical portal - also features a Little Kingdom, for smaller children to get involved, as well as sand play, a jumping pillow and the Wellbeing Woods, home to the land of the fairies.

Wyvernwood’s experiences director Nick White said: “The best thing is that families get time to spend together in a wonderful, beautiful outdoor location.

“The reaction has been fantastic from all the families that I’ve seen.

“Wyvernwood is an immersive experience where families can escape from day-to-day life and enter a fantasy world, an enchanted lost kingdom, where they get to interact with incredible inhabitants and play structures and go on long walks into the woodland through our fantastic Dragon Trail.”

“One of the things we’ve tried to do here is get children away from screens and back outdoors after a few years when a lot people have spent a lot of time indoors.

“So they can spend time with their family exploring a fantasy land, an enchanted lost kingdom, but also appreciating nature.

“ I’d say get ready for a unique experience, with some fantastic people and some wonderful inhabitants to meet, a great day out where you can just spend all day exploring and discovering, solving riddles, playing games, and puzzles, you name it.”

Sarah Tuckwell, from Colchester, visited Wyvernwood with her family, including Kerry, Abbie and five-year-old Florence.

She said: “I’ve come here with my family and it’s a fantastic place.

“It’s really lovely seeing the wildflowers and the carvings.”

“I’ve been down to the Wellbeing Wood, seen the fairies and my grand-daughter is thoroughly enjoying herself. It’s very nice, well worth a visit.”

Olive Moir, five, from Brightlingsea, added: “I really love the fairy houses because they have lovely doors and windows and they can fly back to their houses.

“I love the bouncy pillows because they were so fun - they are so bouncy.”

James Hayes from Manningtree, who visited with wife Vicky and three-year-old twins Molly and Sophie, said: “I think it’s brilliant - very unique and a great family day out.

“I’ve never seen anything like this anywhere else for miles.”

A new access road will soon be under construction and a temporary access will be in use.

Visitors are urged to check directions and buy tickets in advance.

To book, go to wyvernwood.co.uk.