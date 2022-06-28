SEEN by more than one million concert goers, a tribute show in its 17th year is set to dazzle audiences with classic hits.
The Magic of Motown will come to Princes Theatre in Clacton and the show’s producers describe the concert as “one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history.”
Music fans are invited to celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder and more are recreated by a talented cast and band.
The show will take place on Friday, July 29, for more information and to book your tickets, visit bit.ly/3y3SZ7c.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here