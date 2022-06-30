A MAJOR revamp of Walton Pier will be a "massive boost" for the whole resort, it is claimed.

The pier's owners have revealed the landmark is set to reopen within days following a "significant" investment.

Plans for the site include replacing the existing bowling lanes with adventure golf, while a new six-lane bowling area will be created along with escape rooms, a children's soft play area and a new food and drink area.

A spokesman for the landmark said: “Walton Pier has been undergoing a massive transformation and we were really trying to get open for the Jubilee weekend but unfortunately, we couldn’t quite make it in time.

“Now we are much more ready for our loyal customers than if we tried to rush things.

“We know it’s not ideal to have to wait, but we really wanted to make our relaunch something worth waiting for.”

The pier has confirmed that a new state-of-the-art arcade area will be launched once the landmark is reopened.

It will be one of the largest in the UK, measuring approximately 115m long.

Owner Russell Bolesworth applied to Tendring Council for proposed minor external alteration, including construction of a new rear extension.

Last year residents called on the owner to restore the coastal landmark to its glory days after a photograph published online showed a section of roof with holes on the side.

Mr Bolesworth, who subsequently fixed the roof, had cited a struggling economy, the pandemic, and credit restrictions caused by Brexit as the reason for the previous lack of investment.

A report by the applicant said: “The proposal has been developed through research of the site's history and that of the local area.

"The alterations and extension have been sensitively designed to preserve the appearance and setting of the original host building and the Frinton and Walton Conservation Area.

"The proposal is highly sustainable and efficient use of the land.”

Walton mayor Terry Allen welcomed the news that the landmark would be reopening soon.

He said: “It’s tremendous news that Walton pier will be opening for the coming summer season.

“There is lots of interest regarding the changes and people are eager to sample the new attractions.

“I hope it’s going to live up to the expectations of residents and help the pier recapture its past glory - and that it will become one of the area's main attractions.

“I congratulate the owners on their initiative to refurbish and upgrade the pier and I look forward to seeing the new layouts and facilities along with my grandchildren.

“The pier has always been a popular venue for locals and visitors, but let's hope this investment is a major boost for the whole town."

The pier said a partial reopening, including the new arcade, will take place within days with the full unveiling of all the attractions on Monday, July 11.