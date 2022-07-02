A PAIR of roads are closing for nearly five weeks.

Sturrick Lane in Great Bentley will be shutting south east from its junction with De Vere Estate.

The De Vere Estate Road is also closing from south west its junction with Sturrick Lane.

The closures are commencing on July 25, for 33 days, due to replacement works being undertaken by Cadent.

Essex County Council is informing the public that they will be closing several roads across Colchester over the next 18 months as part of a big set of works.

These will be in the following ordered schedule, Crouch Street East, Balkerne Hill Northbound, Balkerne Hill Southbound, Crouch Street West, Rawstorn Road, Head Street, St Johns Street/Osborne Street/Vineyard Gate, Headgate/Crouch Street, and Head Street.

The roads will be closed to facilitate each phase of works and then re-opened to the public.

The works being undertaken will take place within an 18-month period from July 7, with exact dates will be specified on one.network.

Temporary speed limits will be installed in places.

A village road is shutting for three days.

Chapel Road, in Fingringhoe, will be closing south west from its junction with Rowhedge Road.

The closure is from July 13 while sign and bollards works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Elsewhere in Colchester, Hythe Quay will be closing from its junction with Hythe Hill to its junction with Maudlyn Road.

Due to new connection works by Anglian Water, the road will be shutting for three days on July 26.

Drivers should also be aware about a main village road closing for three nights.

From August 1, Station Road in Earls Colne will be closing from a point north west of its junction with Halstead Road.

It will be shutting overnight while resurfacing works are undertaken by MDS.

A length of Little Maplestead Road in Gestingthorpe will be shutting south east from its junction with Hedingham Road.

The closure is scheduled to commence on July 11 for five days, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

The Council is also performing carriageway patching works in Witham, causing a road to close.

Forest Road will be closing from its junction with Rickstones Road to its junction with Cypress Road.

It will be from July 28 from five days.

Drivers should also be aware of a closure in Stisted.

Due to fibre optic broadband installation works being undertaken by Gigaclear Ltd, Kentish Farm Road will be closing.

It will be shut north east from its junction with White House Road, for four days from July 12.

Gigaclear will also be performing works causing a road to close in Fairstead.

Peg Millars Lane will be closing from its junction with Fairstead Road to its junction with Troys Lane.

The closure is scheduled to commence on July 11 for eight days.

Braintree Council is also letting the public know that an application has been made to the licensing authority.

Si Belle Beauty Salons, in Market Hill, Halstead, has applied to sell clients alcoholic drinks visiting, from Monday to Sunday between 10am to 9pm.

A copy of this application may be inspected on the licensing register at Causeway House, and any person wishing to make representation should write to the licensing officer at Causeway House by July 18.