A FAMOUS singer who has enjoyed chart success in every decade since the swinging 60s is set to take to the stage of a seaside venue.

Lulu, who is now 73 years old, is heading to the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, Clacton, next year for an evening filled with untold stories, memories and songs.

The Scottish performer, who has worked with everyone from Elton John and David Bowie to Paul McCartney, will also delve into her experiences with industry stars.

Lulu said: “I’m excited to be sharing my story and my music with my first tour in four years.

"It’s been an incredible story and I’m looking forward to telling that in For The Record.

"This is a completely different show to anything I’ve ever done before.”

Rob Mitchell-Gears, theatre manager, said he is thrilled to be hosting such a singing superstar at his venue.

He said: “Lulu is an icon - she has had a phenomenal career and is now heading on tour to share some of her amazing stories.

“When you look at her career, it is mind-blowing just how much she has done – from hits on both sides of the Atlantic and a Eurovision Win to a James Bond theme.

“Not forgetting her own Saturday night television show, films and the West End - the list just goes on and on and we cannot wait.”

Lula – For The Record takes place on May 20 next year and tickets can be purchased from Friday at 10am from westcliffclacton.co.uk or by calling 01255 433344.