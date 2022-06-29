A GROUP of first responders celebrated its 25th anniversary of being active this month.

The Brightlingsea Community First Responders was formed in June 1997 following a project by a couple of members of Essex Ambulance service.

Five first responder groups were set up in Essex, Brightlingsea, West Mersea, Tiptree, Hillbridge and Lakeside Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson for the first responders said: “The aim was to get a defibrillator to someone quickly when their heart had stopped using volunteers in communities.

“Zulu One Brightlingsea was the first group to go live in Essex, and as far as we can find out, the first of it’s type in the country, it all started here.

“Things have changed a lot in those 25 years, the scope of calls we attend, the equipment carried and the skills and training that we have.”

To mark the achievement of its 25th anniversary, the first responders held a tea and coffee event at St James Church in Brightlingsea on Saturday, June 25.

Past responders were invited including two members of the original team, town mayor Mick Barry and the deputy of the Cinque Port Liberty of Brightlingsea Mark Wilby also attended.

During the speeches made by first responders, Claire Ruddy of East of England Ambulance Service Trust and the town mayor, Claire presented first responders with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medals and a commemorative coin to other members of the team.

First responder Steve Wickes was also presented with a certificate for 10 years of service.