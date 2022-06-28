A LANDSCAPER from Clacton has scooped a top national industry award.

Lee Harvey Designs has been awarded the Installer of the Year award at the national Bradstone Assured Awards, as well as winning top spot in the Best Use of Porcelain award, and receiving special recognition from the judging panel.

The annual awards are run by paving manufacturer Bradstone and acknowledge some of the best the garden landscaping industry has to offer in design expertise and customer service.

Lee Harvey has presented the Installer of the Year award due to his attention to detail and passion in every project and approaching every job with the same enthusiasm.

Lee said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised for the quality of our work and our creative landscape designs, especially in such a highly competitive category.

“We have some exciting projects to deliver during the summer months that will really showcase our landscaping abilities to best effect and, hopefully, earn us a place in next year’s awards too.”

Peter Montgomery, national sales manager for Bradstone, said: “Their ability to provide an outstanding standard of garden landscaping is unrivalled and the calibre of his work and entries this year has blown us away as we have seen his projects go from strength to strength.”