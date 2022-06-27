A man who admitted to damaging a Basildon Hospital window has been ordered to pay compensation.
Mark Johnathan Bushell, 54 of Aviation Way, Southend, caused £150 worth of damage to a window at Basildon Hospital on May 25.
Read more >>> Thief who stole hundreds of pounds worth of items from Basildon shops is jailed
He also destroyed a stylus pen belonging to Essex Police on the same day.
He admitted to both offences when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on May 28.
Read more >>> Drink driver caught over limit while in charge of child ordered to stop drinking
Bushell has been ordered to pay compensation of £150. An application has been made for benefit deductions.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel