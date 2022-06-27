A man who admitted to damaging a Basildon Hospital window has been ordered to pay compensation.

Mark Johnathan Bushell, 54 of Aviation Way, Southend, caused £150 worth of damage to a window at Basildon Hospital on May 25.

He also destroyed a stylus pen belonging to Essex Police on the same day.

He admitted to both offences when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on May 28.

Bushell has been ordered to pay compensation of £150. An application has been made for benefit deductions.