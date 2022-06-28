A CHARITY event is set to take place to fundraise for improvements to a community centre.

The serenity of the sea paint party will take at Brightlingsea Community Centre and no experience is needed to take part.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 7, and there are a maximum of 25 tickets.

For more information and to book your place visit bit.ly/3QTBCi2

Once the event sells out, if you would like to go on the reserve list and to be informed of future events email events@expressyourselfessex.co.uk