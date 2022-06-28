A CHARITY event is set to take place to fundraise for improvements to a community centre.
The serenity of the sea paint party will take at Brightlingsea Community Centre and no experience is needed to take part.
The event will take place on Thursday, July 7, and there are a maximum of 25 tickets.
For more information and to book your place visit bit.ly/3QTBCi2
Once the event sells out, if you would like to go on the reserve list and to be informed of future events email events@expressyourselfessex.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here