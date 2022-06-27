GREATER Anglia is urging passengers to only travel if necessary after confirming most of its trains will not run due to a strike.

There will be no regional or branch line services from Greater Anglia on Saturday, July 2, and other services will be dramatically reduced

The Colchester to London Liverpool Street and Stansted Express services will also have reduced hours and significantly fewer trains.

This will include later start and earlier finish times than normal and with no trains after 10.30pm to Colchester and 9.42pm for Stansted Airport.

Greater Anglia says this accounts for 90 per cent of trains.

Jamie Burles, managing director at Greater Anglia said: “Work is continuing at an industry level to try to resolve the dispute as soon as possible.

“We are very sorry for the disruption this strike causes our customers.”

Trains between Southend Victoria and London Liverpool Street will run across the usual operating hours, but with far fewer trains than normal.

There will be no services running on Saturday, July 2, between Marks Tey and Sudbury and all other branch lines including Hertford East to Broxbourne, Braintree to Witham, Southminster to Wickford, Harwich Town to Manningtree, Clacton/Walton-on-the-Naze to Colchester, Colchester Town to Colchester, Meridian Water to Stratford.