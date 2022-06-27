FOUR people had to be taken to hospital after being involved a horror crash which forced police to shut down a busy road.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Jaywick Lane and Bluehouse Avenue, in Clacton, shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday.

Upon arrival it was established two vehicles had been involved in a serious smash and several patients needed medical attention.

Police officers subsequently closed the road to motorists to make the scene safe while paramedics treated those that were injured.

In total four people had to be transported to hospital as a result of the crash, which also saw an air ambulance land.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3.31pm on Sunday to a road traffic collision on the junction of Jaywick Lane and Bluehouse Avenue in Clacton.

"Four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, two senior paramedics, the Hazardous Area Response Team and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

"Four patients – two adults and two children – were transported by road to Colchester Hospital for treatment.”

