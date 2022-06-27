SELFISH motorists were caught speeding through seaside towns by eagled-eyed police officers.

The Walton and Frinton Community Policing Team partnered up with a special constable to conduct speed checks.

During their stints in Walton Road and Kirby Road, five motorists were caught driving at speeds between 37mph and 42mph in a 30mph zone.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you are experiencing persistent issues with speeding in your area, please report online at essex.police.uk.”