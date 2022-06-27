A CHARITY supporting homeless veterans and Chelsea Pensioners is set to open a second respite home for former service personnel to enjoy free holidays.

UK Homes 4 Heroes currently runs two static caravans offering respite breaks, completely free for veterans and their families, including at Weeley Bridge Holiday Park.

This weekend the charity will be opening a second caravan at Weeley Bridge, which is run by Parkdean Resorts.

Jimmy Jukes, founder of UK Homes 4 Heroes, said: “Since our retreats launched in 2020 and 2021 they have been hugely successful, proving very popular with veterans as an excellent way to relax and destress from issues such as PTSD, physical injury, and life in general.

“I am so pleased we are able to expand this offer thanks to the help of our generous supporters, to allow us to help even more of our Armed Forces heroes.

“A particular thanks must also go to Parkdean Resorts for their ongoing support.”

The caravan will be officially opened by Peter Harris, chairman of Tendring Council, and blessed by his chaplain Rev Mother Louise Oliver.

Mr Harris said: “Weeley sits right in the heart of our district and the Essex Sunshine Coast, just as veterans’ support is my key good cause during my term of office.

“When I learnt about UK Homes 4 Heroes and the fantastic work it does, right in the heart of our community, I was keen to help them in any way I can – and I know our residents will give all those who use the Knights’ Retreat a truly warm welcome.”

An open day will run from 12noon to 4pm on July 2 and will include music, a barbecue and children’s entertainment.

Rob Warner, operations director at Parkdean Resorts, said: “We have huge admiration for the Armed Forces and the amazing sacrifices that our service personnel make, so it’s an honour to be able to give back to them.

“Thousands of families enjoy a relaxing stay at Weeley Bridge each year, and to be able to extend this to veterans and their families is important to us.”