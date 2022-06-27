GREEN-FINGERED youngsters were finally able to get their hands dirty for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Frinton and Kirby Beavers returned to the allotments at Wittonwood Road, in Frinton, following a two year absence due to Covid-19 restrictions and the national lockdowns.

With the help of volunteers from Frinton in Bloom and their teachers, the tiny gardeners planted hanging baskets, which will be distributed in the town, as well tomatoes and a variety of cucumbers and marrows.

The allotments’ new shed was also painted with the group’s name by one particularly artistic Beaver while his friends watered and tidied up the caged area.

David Foster, from Frinton in Bloom, said it was great to see the children once again learning about the wonders of horticulture.

He said: “After an enthusiastic evening the Beavers all returned to their base each with a pot containing a sunflower which they will look after.

“The outreach environmental side of this work enables the young children to gain valuable knowledge on just how important it is to understand where and how produce can and does make a real beneficial difference to lives.

“It also enables the Beavers to achieve an environmental badge to put on their uniforms.”