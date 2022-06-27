SHOCKING photos show the seriouness of a car crash which resulted in police having to close a section of a busy road.
Essex Police rushed to the scene of a serious smash involving two vehicles in Jaywick Lane, close to the junction with St John's Road, in Clacton, on Sunday.
At the time the force’s officers said they expected the road to be closed for some time while emergency services, including paramedics and air ambulance medics, dealt with the incident.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We need anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of it to submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
“Please quote incident 758 of 26 June. You can also call us on 101.”
The Gazette has approached Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service for more information.
