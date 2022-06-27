A MAN from Clacton has been handed a conditional discharge after admitting to causing criminal damage.
Reece Fairweather, 26, of Freeland Road, admitted damaging a door, valued at £250, in Stokesley, North Yorkshire, on January 22.
He was ordered to pay £250 compensation and was handed a six-month conditional discharge, which means he will face no further punishment if he does not commit another offence within that period.
He must also pay a £22 surcharge to help fund victim services.
