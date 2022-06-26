A SERIOUS car crash has resulted in police having to close a section of a busy road.
Essex Police are currently on the scene of a serious smash involving two vehicles in Jaywick Lane, close to the junction with St John's Road, in Clacton.
The force’s officers expect the road to be closed for some time while emergency services deal with the incident.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We need anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of it to submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
“Please quote incident 758 of 26 June. You can also call us on 101.”
