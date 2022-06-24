NORTH Essex MPs have reacted to huge by-election blows which have further damaged the Conservative party.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said it is “important and right” the Tories now have a “moment of reflection” after losing the former Tory stronghold of Tiverton and Honiton to the Liberal Democrats.

Witham MP Ms Patel insisted the Government needs to listen and reflect, but “carry on” with the job at hand after also surrendering Wakefield to Labour.

The Liberal Democrats won the Tiverton and Honiton by-election, overturning a Conservative majority of more than 24,000 with the 30 per cent swing being the biggest in election history.

Victory - Labour claimed Tiverton and Honiton

The by-election followed former Conservative MP Neil Parish’s resignation after admitting watching pornography in Parliament.

“From a Government perspective, we absolutely do need to listen, we need to reflect, and we also do need to carry on concentrating on growing the economy to address the challenges around cost of living,” said Ms Patel.

She added: “Also the NHS work – dealing with backlogs and investment – while at the same time providing the leadership that is clearly required in what are very difficult and challenging times.”

On Friday morning, Conservative party co-chairman Oliver Dowden resigned amid calls from other senior Tories for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to go.

Blow - Priti Patel during a visit to The Stanway School

In response to Mr Dowden’s resignation, Braintree MP James Cleverly Tweeted he was “very sorry to see this”.

The Tweet continued: “Fighting these by-elections during these circumstances, beyond your control, was always going to be incredibly difficult.”

Clacton MP Giles Watling said he was determined to move past the crushing by-election blows, but conceded he was expecting them.

He said: “We have had a stormy ride of late and now we’ve got to put this behind us.

Expected - Giles Watling

“There are other issues we need to focus on in terms of running the country, there is the cost of living crisis, war in Ukraine and post pandemic we’re dealing with a lot of strikes.”

He added: “The Prime Minister has done outstanding work delivering the vaccines and with the Ukraine war, there have been difficulties with Partygate but that is all.”

Colchester MP Will Quince and Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin did not respond when approached for comment.