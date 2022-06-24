RESIDENTS of all cycling abilities are set to take part in active sessions to improve their skills.

Active Essex in collaboration with Cycling UK and the Department for Transport is hosting the Big Bike Revival that will see Clacton and Jaywick residents ride, fix and learn about their bikes.

There are several events taking place throughout June and July, but interested parties must book a place before attending.

For more information on the sessions available and to book your place, visit bit.ly/3HX92sk.