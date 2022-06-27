A POLICE officer has vowed to continue to tackle criminals intent on using the A12 for illegal activities.

Chief of Essex Police roads policing unit Adam Pipe says a fresh operation has sent out a “clear message” to those thinking about using the major route for crime.

It follows a day of intelligence-led action on Wednesday when the unit focused on the A12 and carried out robust activities to prevent and disrupt those intent on committing crimes.

“The A12 is also used for those who are intent on breaking the law and their high harm activities pose a real danger to others,” said Mr Pipe.

Team effort - officers gather ahead of the day of action

“This operation sends out a clear message to those who use our road network with criminal intent that Essex Police operates policing activity to disrupt and detect criminal use of the road network.

“Our communities should know we will continue to act upon information received and listen to their concerns, enforce the law and prosecute those who would pose a risk of high harm to others.”

The day of action also identified drivers involved in road-related crime, as two vehicles reported as stolen were stopped alongside a cloned vehicle.

Determined - Adam Pipe

A broken windscreen was dealt with and a van which had no brake cable between itself and the caravan it was towing saw a prohibition notice issued, preventing it from being driven until repairs are made.

Mr Pipe said the force continues to work with the Safer Essex Roads Partnership towards the aspiration of there being zero road deaths and serious injuries by 2040.

In the five years to March, there were 582 collisions on the A12 between junction 16, at Galleywood, and Marks Tey’s junction 25.

Response - a bike used during the operation

They include ten fatalities, 98 incidents where someone was seriously injured and 474 where those involved suffered minor wounds.

Mr Pipe added: “The A12 remains such a vital strategic route servicing the east of the county.

“We know certain sections remain a safety concern to the travelling public, which as we know, then has a negative impact upon journey times and reliability.”