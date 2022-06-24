KATIE PRICE has avoided a prison sentence – but will undertake unpaid work.

Price, 44, pled guilty after she broke a restraining order last month by sending abusive messages to ex-fiancé Kieran Hayler.

The messages described his partner, Michelle Penticost, as a “c*****g w****” and a “gutter slag”.

Katie Price leaving Lewes Crown Court after she avoided prison. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Price arrived at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing this morning, where she was facing up to five years in prison.

She had pleaded guilty to breaching the restraining order and was sentenced to an 18-month community order with 170 hours of community service.

Of the unpaid work, 20 hours are for breaching a suspended sentence for driving matters.

She was also ordered to pay £1,500 court costs.

Judge Stephen Mooney told Price: “In my judgement, this offence was committed out of anger.

“The words you used were highly offensive and inflammatory so the breach cannot be considered minor.

“In my judgement, balancing the aggravating and mitigating factors, the appropriate sentence is a medium-level community order.”

Price showed no emotion as the verdict was announced, but gave a brief smile as she left the dock.

She told a reporter to "suck my d**k" on leaving court, after being asked about the prospect of a prison sentence.

Price leaving court. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Ms Penticost said in a victim impact statement that Price's messages had a “devastating effect” on her mental wellbeing.

“The impact of what Katie has done is very upsetting, I feel threatened and intimidated.

“I feel demoralised and not wanting to go out. The language used made me feel scared. I felt it was an attack on me.

“The consequences are I feel she will attack me. I felt by having a restraining order it would make me feel safe but by someone breaching it it has made me feel very vulnerable.”