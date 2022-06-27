THE work of a talented upcoming artist is making waves and has caught the eye of big names like footballing legend Gareth Bale and rapper AJ Tracey.

Wilf Elliott, 19, was an aspiring golfer playing for the county at a high level but wanted to develop a further skill which he could pursue as a career.

During lockdown he started drawing portraits of celebrities and the aforementioned stars took notice of his work on social media.

Wilf said: “I was really inspired with all the support I received on social media so I thought I would pursue art in a professional sense.

“I went to different studios in Colchester and they gave me advice on getting into the industry, eventually I found Monumental Ink in Stanway and got an apprenticeship there.”

Wilf, of Clacton, has a unique approach to art. As he is colour blind his process is completely different to other artists.

Wilf added: “You’ll notice from the portraits I draw, I keep the face in black and grey and the clothes in colour.

“That creates a contrast in the work between the background and the actual piece.

“My parents label the picture for me in terms of colours and I match up their labels with my pencils, it's almost like a puzzle as I piece things together.”

Wilf recently drew a portrait of the Eurovision hero Sam Ryder and got to link up with the space man who signed his work.

The art will be auctioned off and funds raised will be donated to Sarcoidosis UK in hopes of raising awareness for the condition.

Sarcoidosis is a rare condition that causes small patches of red and swollen tissue, called granulomas, to develop in the organs, usually affecting the lungs and skin.

The son of one of Wilf’s clients has the illness and has been struggling with it. Sarcoidosis UK is not funded by the Government and Wilf would like to support in any way he can.

Wilf added: “I’m set to meet with the head of the charity and would love to raise more awareness.”

To donate to Sarcoidosis UK visit sarcoidosisuk.org/ and you can find Wilf’s work on Instagram @wilfelliott.art.