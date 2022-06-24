EUROVISION star, Sam Ryder, will be opening the stage at a sold-out weekend event.

The British Grand Prix is taking place in Northamptonshire on Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3.

The Maldon singer will open the proceedings with the national anthem at the Formula 1 grid ceremony on the Sunday.

He will also be performing on the Main Stage in the Formula 1 Fanzone after the race.

Also performing on the day is headliner Mabel supported by Alfie Templeman.

Space Man is heading to Silverstone 🚀



We are thrilled to announce @SamRyderMusic will be singing the National Anthem ahead of the F1 British Grand Prix on July 3!#F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/YoFn1eNZBM — Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) June 22, 2022

Since coming second place to Ukraine in this year’s Eurovision, Sam Ryder has played at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and is set for a big UK tour.

He said: "From Eurovision to being invited to play the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert, the past few months have been a whirlwind and taught me that you can never dream too big.

"Since I was a kid I've always been a huge fan of Formula 1, and to combine that with music and performing at such a legendary event on the British sporting calendar is an honour."