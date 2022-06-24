EUROVISION star, Sam Ryder, will be opening the stage at a sold-out weekend event.

The British Grand Prix is taking place in Northamptonshire on Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3.

The Maldon singer will open the proceedings with the national anthem at the Formula 1 grid ceremony on the Sunday.

He will also be performing on the Main Stage in the Formula 1 Fanzone after the race.

Also performing on the day is headliner Mabel supported by Alfie Templeman. 

Since coming second place to Ukraine in this year’s Eurovision, Sam Ryder has played at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and is set for a big UK tour.

He said: "From Eurovision to being invited to play the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert, the past few months have been a whirlwind and taught me that you can never dream too big.

READ MORE>>> Sam Ryder now the highest charting UK Eurovision contestant in 26 years

"Since I was a kid I've always been a huge fan of Formula 1, and to combine that with music and performing at such a legendary event on the British sporting calendar is an honour."