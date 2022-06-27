A BRAVE little boy who underwent open heart surgery just one year after being born is doing “amazingly well” and his parents “wouldn’t change him for the world.”

Rocco Dowsett, from Clacton, was born during the height of the coronavirus pandemic on September 11 2020 at Colchester Hospital.

In the months leading up to his birth his mum, Leah Purkiss, 21, had a scare after doctors “found something” following a sonographer scan.

After further scans, however, she was initially told it was merely a shadow, her baby was healthy and there was nothing to worry about.

But just hours after being born Rocco was blue-lighted to Royal Brompton Hospital in London and his parents, including dad Alfie, were unsure if he would survive.

“We got taken into a room and a cardiologist explained our son had multiple holes in his heart and instead of having two chambers, he only had one,” said Leah.

“Our world came crashing down and it was the most scary experience of my life, seeing your child hooked up to so many machines at once, in an incubator.

“Rocco was taken to a PICU unit and I just say there crying waiting to be told what was actually wrong with my son – the whole stay was a blur.”

After six days, a heavily medicated Rocco and his family returned home but were required to make fortnightly visits to Colchester Hospital.

Following a routine check-up from Rocco’s nurse a year later, the one-year-old’s parents were told his conditioned had worsened.

He subsequently underwent an eight-hour open heart surgery but then had to endure a further operation the same week due to a fluid build-up.

Much to his parents’ relief, however, Rocco returned home for good 14 days later.

“He recovered amazingly well and he now has no nurses and no medication, just a check-up every year,” added Leah.

“Rocco will have heart disease for the rest of his life but it makes him who he is today and Alfie and I would not change him for the world.”

Leah and Alfie have now organised a charity car show which will be held in aid of Brompton Fountain, the charity associated with Royal Brompton Hospital.

Sponsored by Torque Show, the event will take place at the Suffolk Aviation Heritage Museum on August 21 from 11am.

Leah said: “Rocco loves his cars and goes to car shows every weekend - he has a little Lamborghini toy car he drives around and that’s how people recognise him.

“The fundraiser is for car enthusiasts just like Rocco in the hope to raise as much money for the Brompton Fountain as possible.”