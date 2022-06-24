A THEATRE production has been awarded a £10,000 cash injection from a new council fund.

The Frinton Summer Theatre received the grant from Essex County Council’s Arts and Cultural Fund and it will help the theatre fund all front of house positions.

The Essex County Council Arts and Cultural fund has been designed to help organisations deliver a broad and exciting range of work and activity to engage with and bring residents together.

Emma Filby, assistant producer at Frinton Summer Theatre, said: “We are absolutely delighted we have been awarded this grant in the fund’s first year and are proud that our work is being recognised in this way.

“As a non-profit organisation we don’t receive regular funding, so every grant that supports us in delivering our season is enormously helpful.

“One of our priorities as an employer is offering fair pay, learning and training opportunities to our staff, as well as offering opportunities for the local community.”

The arts, cultural and creative projects supported by the Essex County Council Arts and Cultural Fund will contribute to the council’s levelling up Essex strategy.

These projects will also play an integral part in enabling Essex County Council’s wider objectives set out in the Everyone’s Essex plan.