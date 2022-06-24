PARTICIPANTS in a physical activity game have walked, cycled and otherwise actively travelled more than 61,000 miles – more than four-and-a-half times the length of the Great Wall of China – in the past three months.

In the latest season of street tag, which ran from February 9 until June 6, school teams – which include pupils, parents and staff – travelled 38,335 miles.

Top of the schools leader board was St Osyth C of E Primary School, with 4,761,905 points – winning themselves £100 for its PTA.

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said: “Well done to all those who have taken part in street tag, having fun while keeping active all at the same time, across both this season and the whole year.

“While the Clacton-based competition is coming to an end, having been a huge success, I’m delighted street tag will be starting up in Walton and Harwich and would encourage people across Tendring to take part.”

Rolph and Holland Haven primary schools came second and third respectively with 4,489,160 points and 2,301,040 points, and bagging them £75 and £50 each.

In street tag, virtual check in points are put around the area, with people earning points for tagging in using the app and travelling between them in a physically active way.

You can also earn points through online fitness classes.

Tendring Council introduced street tag for a year, from July 2021, as part of the Clacton 150 celebrations marking the town’s landmark anniversary, though the tags stretch across the district.

During that time community users have travelled 120,560,837 steps, or almost 63,000 miles, and school teams almost 94,800 miles – meaning the 567 participants travelled 157,761 miles, a combined distance of more than six times around the Earth’s equator.

Mark Carter-Tufnell, headteacher at St Osyth C of E Primary School, added: “Having placed third and second in previous seasons, all of us were so determined to claim that top spot – and are very pleased to have clinched it.”

Street tag is now being rolled out in Walton and Harwich, funded by the Active Essex Local Delivery Pilot.

For more information on Street Tag visit streettag.co.uk.