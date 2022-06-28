A CHARITY football match will kick-off next month in aid of a beloved mum whose “ultra-rare” condition requires a £500,000 operation.

FC Clacton and Harwich and Parkeson FC will go head-to-head on July 16 at Rush Green Bowl as part of the Kevin Beattie Foundation Cup in aid of Verity Grainger.

The popular school teacher battles a genetic condition called Mitochondrial Neurogastrointestinal Encephalomyopathy.

Only 200 people across the world are said to have the debilitating condition, which causes the body to slowly degenerate.

Her only chance at survival is an operation costing £500,000, so a fundraising campaign has been launched which has already garnered more than £70,000.

Footballers from Clacton and Harwich are now coming together with hope of being able to help get Verity the surgery she so desperately needs.

Malcolm Thompson, from Clacton, who is the founder of the Kevin Beattie Foundation, said: “This game, which is now an annual event, has a special meaning to it as the foundation is raising funds for a Verity Grainger.

“We are extremely grateful to both FC Clacton and Harwich & Parkeston FC for agreeing to play each other again and to help raise funds for Verity.

“We hope you can find your way to the Rush Green Bowl and watch this fantastic game.

“There is a specially designed match ball and corner post flags and many prizes to win in our raffle, like necklaces, watches and hundreds of pounds of vouchers.

“There will also be an auction with top notch donations like a signed Ipswich Town shirt, signed shirt from Joe Root and more, so come along and enjoy a great day.”

The Kevin Beattie Foundation was started by Malcolm following the death of Ipswich Town footballer Kevin Beattie in September 2018.

Over a two week period back in 2020, Malcolm and a colleague even walked from the star’s birthplace in Carlisle to Ipswich to raise funding and awareness.

“Since then, the foundation has grown massively with many top name supporters,” he added.

Companies who would like to sponsor the charity match, or any residents who would like to donate, can find out more by emailing malcolm@kevinbeattiefoundation.co.uk.