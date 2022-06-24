A TRAILBLAZING lobster hatchery is to be created to ensure the sustainability of the crustacean for future generations.

The project, the first of its kind, will be based in Brightlingsea and is being created due to a partnership between the Harwich Haven Authority and contractors Boskalis Westminster and Van Oord.

It aims to support the hatchery and improve sustainability of the lobster population on the north east Essex coast.

Community Interest Company (CIC) Thames Estuary Lobster Hatchery will head the project.

Gary Humm, owner of Thames Estuary Lobster Hatchery said: “While lobsters, and crabs, are not at immediate risk of decline, it’s important that we introduce management measures to ensure their continued sustainability.

“I’m grateful to Harwich Haven Authority, Boskalis Westminster and Van Oord for their help with the creation of the hatchery.”

Over the past few months, Thames Lobster Hatchery has installed specialist equipment in preparation for the release of its first batch of lobster hatchling which are set to hit haven waters in June.

The hatchery is harvesting and maturing eggs from egg carrying lobsters and raise them through hatchlings ready for release.

It has also developed an education programme to raise awareness about lobsters, native fish, biodiversity and marine conservation concerns.

Boskalis Westminster and Van Oord have been awarded a joint contract by Harwich Haven Authority to carry out works on its £120 million harbour improvement project, deepening the haven approach channel and inner harbour.

All parties involved in the project worked with the Harwich Fisherman’s Association in recognising that supporting the lobster population was necessary.

Trevor Armstrong, secretary of the Harwich Fisherman’s Association, added: “Any initiative that supports the long-term sustainability of the lobster population is very much welcomed by our members.”

Neil Glendenning, chief executive officer of Harwich Haven Authority, said: “Our role as a trust port is to protect, conserve and improve the Haven for the benefit of all stakeholders

“Importantly, we are also committed to ensuring that future generations can also enjoy and benefit from it too.

“I can think of no better legacy to our major capital harbour improvement project than ensuring the sustainability of the lobster population in our waters.”