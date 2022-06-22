CLACTON'S West Cliff Theatre is gearing up for the summer with a whole host of shows for everyone to enjoy.

The venue will play host to a feast of entertainment including Jim Davidson, Housewives on Holiday, Beach Boys Smile, Rabbit Rabbit -A Chas and Dave Tribute, Purple Zeppelin, The Counterfeit 60s, Dame Dolly Does - an interactive family experience and the always popular Big Girls Don’t Cry. And at the very heart of the line-up is the spectacular Summer Show.

The seaside venue has staged a Summer Variety Show almost every year since 1894 and this year the show is back to a full run after the two-year interruptions caused by Covid.

Theatre manager Rob Mitchell-Gears explains “The Summer Show is filled with all the Glitz and Glamour you’d expect from the West Cliff and AJL Theatrical, with plenty of variety for the whole family to enjoy.

“We really hope everyone in Tendring will come support the venue over the coming months, especially our wonderful Summer Show.”

Headlining the show is award-winning comedy magician and 2016 Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Christian Lee.

His madcap routines wowed the judges in 2016 and has earned him rave revues everywhere he performs.

Joining him is the multi-instrumentalist and variety entertainer Andy Eastwood.

Andy recently played the venue with his very popular Spirit of the Blitz show and is also recognised globally as one of the top ukulele players.

And then there are the talented Summer Show dancers, the Kids from The Company and the fantastic Summer Show Singers. The show is a feast of family fun and suitable for all ages.

The Summer Show runs on selective dates in August with performances at 2.30pm and 7pm. Call the Box Office on 01255 433344.