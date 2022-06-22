The Met Office is warning of thunderstorms, torrential downpours and potential flooding in Essex tomorrow (Thursday, June 23).

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the county tomorrow.

Warnings will come into force at 10am on Thursday and run until midnight.

The warning covers the whole county, as well as nearly all of southern and central England, plus eastern Wales.

In terms of what to expect the Met Office said:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

A Met Office statement on the weather warning said: "Thunderstorms are likely to break out in some areas, particularly during the afternoon and early evening.

"While most places will probably miss them, where thunderstorms do occur there is a chance that in a few places up to 40 mm of rain could fall in an hour or so and 40 to 60 mm could fall in two or three hours.

"These torrential downpours may be accompanied by frequent lightning, whilst gusty winds and hail may also affect a few places. The exact location of the thunderstorms will be hard to pinpoint, so the warning area will be kept under review and updated if necessary."