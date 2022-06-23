A CHARITY football game commemorating the death of a legendary footballer and fundraising for a special cause is set to take place.

The Kevin Beattie Foundation Game will see FC Clacton face off against Harwich and Parkeston face off in Clacton.

Kevin Beattie, one of Ipswich Town’s greatest players died in September 2018 and now has a foundation in his name thanks to his friend and Ipswich fan, Malcolm Thompson.

Malcolm said: “A fellow colleague and I walked from Carlisle, Kevin’s birthplace, to Ipswich over two weeks back in September 2020 and the foundation has grown massively since then.

“We are extremely grateful to both FC Clacton and Harwich & Parkeston FC for agreeing to play each other again to raise funds.”

The game, which is now an annual event, has a special meaning as the foundation is raising funds for Verity Granger who suffers from a rare genetic condition called Mitochondrial Neurogastrointestinal Encephalomyopathy.

The condition causes the body to slowly degenerate and there are only 200 people worldwide with the same illness, operation costs £500,000.

Malcolm added: “If any companies or people are touched by Verity’s story and would like to help, we are still looking for sponsors.”

The match will take place at on Saturday, July 16 in Rush Green Bowl, Clacton.

For more information contact malcolm@kevinbeattiefoundation.co.uk.