A mum from Essex has spoken of the hilarious moment she faceplanted during a parents' race at her daughter's school sports day - and mooned the crowd.

Katie Hannaford, 36, was left red-faced after her eight-year-old convinced her to run last week.

Hilarious footage shows the mum, from Basildon, lining up in the third lane from the left.

The race then starts and Katie, who is in a blue dress, drops to the back - before falling to the floor.

Unfortunately, her dress comes up over her head and reveals her underwear.

Luckily, homeware company owner Katie saw the funny side - describing her trip as "hilarious".

She said: "I'm not sporty at all, but [my daughter] kept begging me. In the end I agreed to the race - I knew I'd come last.

"I just tripped over my own feet - I think my body was just moving too fast for my legs! I'm so clumsy, I'm always falling over.

"I was humiliated at the time, but it is what it is! I flashed my underwear which is obviously embarrassing but you just have to own it.

"Looking back, it's hilarious - definitely the funniest thing I've ever done in my life!"