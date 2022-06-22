AN event informing residents about the impact of climate change in the future is set to take place in Walton.
The event, hosted by the Naze Protection Society will focus on the Naze Management Board and the importance of the Naze to the life and livelihood of Walton.
Speakers will include Jules Pretty, president of Essex Wildlife Trust, James Ennos, coastal protection manager at Tendring Council and David Eagle, chairman of the Naze Protection Society.
Organisations with an interest in the heritage and wildlife of the Naze and Hamford Water are being invited to set-up their own tables of information and advice.
The event will take place at the Columbine Centre in Walton on Saturday, July 9 from 11.30am to 1.30pm.
For more information email nazeprotectionsociety@gmail.com.
