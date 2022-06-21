With the warmer weather hopefully not too far away now, you might be thinking about your summer scent.
While the smell of sun cream might make us feel like we’re away on holiday, having a new fragrance or a top up of our favourite in time for summer is tempting.
The Fragrance Shop has offers on throughout June and July with customers able to save up to 60% off fragrances.
You can find up to 60% off designer fragrances from Tuesday, June 21 to Thursday, July 28.
An up to 50% off deal will also run, starting from Friday, July 29 and ending on Thursday, August 4.
The discounts include fragrances from designer brands such as HUGO BOSS, Gucci, Calvin Klein.
Here’s a round-up of some of the deals you won’t want to miss.
Deals starting from June 21 and ending on July 28:
HUGO BOSS Boss Bottled Eau De Parfum 100ml Spray – Was £79, now £54
Gucci Rush Eau De Toilette 50ml Spray - Was £64, Now £35
Armani Emporio He Eau De Toilette 100ml Spray - Was £63, Now £43
Roberto Cavalli Eau De Parfum 75ml Spray - Was £72, Now £32
Jack & Jones Simply Iconic Eau De Toilette 75ml Spray - Was £35, Now £14
Dsquared2 Red Wood Eau De Toilette 100ml Spray - Was £75, Now £37
Issey Miyake L'Eau D'Issey Pour Homme Intense Eau De Toilette 125ml Spray - Was £62, Now £22
Calvin Klein Eternity Moment Eau De Parfum 100ml Spray - Was £73, Now £32
Deals starting from July 29 and ending on August 4:
Lacoste Touch Of Pink Eau De Toilette 90ml Spray - Was £60, Now £29
JOOP! Homme Eau De Toilette 125ml Spray - Was £55, Now £25
Kate Spade Truly Gracious Eau De Toilette 75ml Spray - Was £45, Now £18
Davidoff Cool Water Eau De Toilette 125ml Spray - Was £54, Now £25
Dolce & Gabbana L'imperatrice No 3 L'imperatrice Eau De Toilette 100ml Spray - Was £59, Now £30
Calvin Klein CKIn2U Eau De Toilette 100ml Spray - Was £45, Now £19
Burberry Weekend Eau De Parfum 100ml Spray - Was £78, Now £29.20
Versace Dreamer Eau De Toilette 100ml Spray - Was £66, Now £28
You can shop the offers via The Fragrance Shop’s website.
