A RANGE of courses will be on display as an adult education provider is set to host taster sessions.

The ‘Be Inspired’ taster and information events will take place ACL Essex’s Clacton site in St Osyth Road.

Prospective learners will get the chance to find out more about available courses, including GCSE and access to higher education qualifications, mental health and wellbeing courses, and digital courses for all abilities.

Katherine Burns, ACL Essex Principal said: “At ACL Essex we help people develop the necessary skills to get a job in their ideal career pathway

“We are excited to showcase the support and courses on offer, and we welcome adults of all ages and abilities to come and see what we’re about.

The adult education provider will also demonstrate its language programmes as well as English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) courses, plus a variety of creative courses, including cooking, jewellery making and pottery.

Tutors will be on-hand to answer any questions, and prospective learners can try out courses that interest them and sign up to start in September 2022.

Ms Burns added: “Our learners thrive because they feel comfortable and supported in our centres and online, by their peers and our dedicated tutors.”

The sessions will take place between Monday, July 4 and Friday, July 8.

For more information visit bit.ly/39JRNxV.