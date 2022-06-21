VOLUNTEERS raised more than £1,000 in just three hours to help fund heritage activities in Frinton.

Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust hosted the event at the Railway Cottage gardens in Station Approach, Frinton, on Saturday.

The fundraising sale included bric-a-brac and follows on from a fundraising plants, cakes and preserves sale.

Spokesman David Foster said: “This was the trust's third fundraising event this year as it aims to raise a target of £4,000 by the end of the year.

“It was another resounding success as more than 300 visitors came to buy a bargain from the many stalls manned by the volunteers of the trust.

“More than £1,000 was taken in just three hours which will be added to the pot making a total so far of £3,000.

“This money will go towards upgrading the Old Railway Cottage, which incorporates the historical museum and existing projects which require maintaining.”

Chairman John Barter said his vision for the future was to protect the historical environment “to keep our towns and villages as a special place in which we live”.