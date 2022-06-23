A SPECIAL event took place to celebrate the hard work and achievements of pupils across the Tendring district.

Following the launch of the Tendring Education Strategic Board (TESB), children in Tendring showcased their accomplishments at the Let’s Celebrate event in Clacton Town Hall.

Children took centre stage in front of peers and parents at the event.

Tony Ball, Essex County councillor responsible for education excellence, lifelong learning and employability, said: “Tackling educational inequality and encouraging lifelong aspirations for children is at the heart of the work of the Tendring Education Strategic Board.

"The voices of young people themselves are integral to the work of the TESB, and it was fantastic to see and hear first-hand from the schoolchildren what a difference the board is making to education in the district.”

The event offered schools the opportunity to further support and set out the future work of the TESB.

Since the launch of the TESB, Wix and Wrabness Primary School has achieved the platinum arts mark award from Arts Council England.

Head teacher James Newell said: “We are all incredibly proud our children and were delighted to be involved in this fantastic celebration event.

“The event is important as it highlights the excellence within the district, the importance of the strategic board and was a wonderful platform for children to shine.”