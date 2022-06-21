Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Chunks

Chunks (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Spaniel cross

Colour - Black

Chunks is a friendly dog who would be suitable for owners who have already had some experience.

It is recommended he lives with children aged 10 years or older, he could live with another dog and could try living with a cat.

If you would like to adopt Chunks you can view his full profile here.

Teddy

Teddy (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - English Bull Terrier

Colour - Black and White

Teddy is a medium-size dog who is big in character, bouncy, energetic and full of love to live.

He is looking for owners who have the time and commitment for his training and exercise. He needs training around learning not to jump up and have the right outlets for his energy, as he loves to run off lead and play with dogs and his toys.

If you would like to adopt Teddy you can view his full profile here.

Ernie

Ernie (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Lionhead cross

Colour - Black and White

Ernie is a friendly, laidback and well-soclialised rabbit who would be suitable for first-time owners and families with young children.

He would also like a doe as a companion.

If you would like to adopt Ernie you can view his full profile here.

Luke and Leia

Luke and Leia (RSPCA)

Gender - Male and Female

Age - 12 years old (approx)

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black & White and Black

Luke and Leia are siblings who are looking for a home together and love nothing more than a bit of a fuss plus a warm lap to sit on.

They've had a bit of a hard time lately as their beloved previous owner passed away.

As you can imagine this is probably a very uncertain and confusing time for them, so they are looking for a stable and happy home to see out the rest of their years together.

If you want to adopt Luke and Leia you can view their full profile here.