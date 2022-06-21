A GROUP of travellers have pitched up at the Naze in Walton bringing more than 10 caravans with them.
The Essex Countywide Traveller Unit (ECTU) visited the site yesterday and served direction to leave notices, which gives the encampment 24 hours to leave.
If the travellers do not leave, then the ECTU will apply for a court summons.
More updates to come.
