TENDRING has been named as one of the districts facing the largest challenges in responding to sea level rise.

Nearly 200,000 homes and businesses in England are at risk of being lost by the 2050s in the face of rising seas.

New research examines how rising sea levels caused by climate change, combined with erosion of foreshores by waves, are increasing coastal flood risk.

Experts warn there is an urgent need for a national debate about the flooding threat to coastal communities, including rolling back defences and moving properties.

The study, which is published in the journal Oceans and Coastal Management, compares the rising risk of coastal flooding with existing policies for managing the coast.

England could face around 35cm (14in) of sea level rise compared to historic levels by 2050 and is nearly certain to see close to 1m (3ft) of sea level rise by the end of the century, the study said.

Rising seas combined with increased wave-driven erosion are raising the risk of coastal flooding, forcing the Government and communities to decide how to respond – mainly whether to hold the line against the sea by building and maintaining defences or realign the shoreline and move properties.

The areas with the largest challenge in responding to sea level rise, through to the 2050s and 2080s, with significant uncertainty regarding the ability to “hold the line” are likely to be Tendring, Maldon, Suffolk Coastal, North Somerset, Wyre, Swale, North Norfolk, Cornwall, Medway and Sedgemoor.

Lead author Paul Sayers, an engineering consultant who works with the University of East Anglia’s Tyndall Centre and has conducted analysis for the Climate Change Committee, said: “Significant sea level rise is now inevitable.

“We need a serious national debate about the scale of the threat.”

Responding to the study, Jim Hall, professor of climate and environmental risks at Oxford University, said: “We need to have honest conversations with coastal communities that it will simply not be possible to protect every house and business from sea level rise.

“These changes are coming sooner than we might think and we need to plan now for how we can adjust.”

Tendring Council has been contacted for comment.