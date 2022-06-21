RAILWAY workers who joined the biggest strike for the last 30 years have been blasted as “selfish” by commuters, but others have said they are “on their side.”

Greater Anglia services across north Essex were disrupted yesterday as members of the National Union of Rail, Martime and Transport Workers downed tools.

The day of action, which rippled throughout the country, was staged in protest of wages, compulsory redundancies, working conditions and job security.

Making their voices heard, picket lines of banner-wielding activists gathered at the two entrances Colchester North Station.

As result of the strike, no trains departed from stations such as Marks Tey, Braintree, Witham, Harwich, Manningtree, and Clacton or Colchester Town.

Some travellers were still able to make use of Colchester North Station, although only two trains were in operation each hour.

The eerily-empty platforms, however, suggested many had opted to use alternative transport methods or had decided to work from home.

David McGeown, from Colchester, gets the train from North Station to Manningtree, before cycling to Holbrook for work on a daily basis.

He said: “I do not support the strike or what they are doing or the motivation behind it and I do not agree with it.

“I think it is a very selfish thing for people to do considering how much it has impacted on everybody else.

“For me, I am just going to work and I can afford to miss a day but fortunately my work place has organised transport for me.

“So, for me it is not the end of the world but it is for a lot of other people and I think there is a lot of other people who deserve more help.

“I think the money these guys are demanding could be put to better use – they have at least got jobs.