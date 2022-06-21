THE Armed Forces Day flag has been hoisted at Clacton Town Hall to honour the military.

Tendring Council is flying the flag all week to show its respects for the armed forces.

Armed Forces Day itself falls on Saturday with a week of celebrations.

Throughout the week residents are encouraged to show their support by posting photos and videos on social media of themselves saluting, supporting the campaign #SaluteOurForces run by the British armed forces to pay tribute to the community.

As well as joining the flag ceremony on Monday, council chairman Peter Harris hosted a coffee morning at the Town Hall to raise funds for veterans’ groups as part of his charity supporting during his term of office.

“Our armed forces do sterling work, not only in conflict but in times of peace as well, and this is one way we can honour our dedicated servicemen and women,” he said.

Chris Amos, the council’s armed forces champion, added: “Whether it is those serving now, reservists, veterans, or cadets, we honour our armed forces and will continue to work hard to support them.”

To donate to the chairman’s charity appeal, visit the chairman’s page on the council’s website.