c2c and Greater Anglia train strikes hit Essex

By Sophie England

  • Severe disruption expected as c2c and Greater Anglia workers strike across Essex.
  • Workers are striking in disputes over pay, jobs, and pensions.
  • It is the biggest rail strike in three decades.
  • Services are running at a severely reduced rate from 7:30am till 6:30pm.

