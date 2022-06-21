- Severe disruption expected as c2c and Greater Anglia workers strike across Essex.
- Workers are striking in disputes over pay, jobs, and pensions.
- It is the biggest rail strike in three decades.
- Services are running at a severely reduced rate from 7:30am till 6:30pm.
