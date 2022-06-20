A YOUNG girl is missing from the area and police are looking for information.
Ruby Salt, 13, was last seen yesterday and at the time she was last seen, she was wearing a West Ham top, a long West Ham coat, pyjama bottoms and Nike trainers.
She has been missing overnight and police want to make sure that she is safe.
She is described as white, five-foot tall, slim build with very long blonde highlighted hair.
The police are carrying out extensive checks locally to find Ruby and have asked the public to help find her and call the police if they see her or know where she is.
Anyone with information about Ruby’s whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting incident 70 of 20 June.
