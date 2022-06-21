THE Duchess of Cambridge has sent a message of support to children's hospices.

The Duchess has been the Royal patron of East Anglia's Children’s Hospices for ten years.

The hospice cares for children with life limiting conditions from the region including those living in north Essex.

The message of support comes as part of Children's Hospices Week.

In her letter she said: “For any parent, coming to terms with the news your child has a life-threatening condition and may die young is heart-breaking and incredibly frightening.

“Families can often feel isolated, but having the support of a children’s hospice means they don’t have to face that future alone.

“This year, the theme for Children’s Hospice Week is For the Children, reminding us all that as well as providing expert care, children’s hospices bring joy, fun and play to brighten each day and help families make the most of their lives together, no matter how short.

“This Children’s Hospice Week, I hope you’ll join me in celebrating the extraordinary work they do and thank them for the life-changing care and support they provide to children and families going through the toughest of times.”

EACH chief executive Phil Gormley said: “Children’s Hospice Week is a time to celebrate and raise awareness of the incredible work children’s hospices do for children and families facing the unimaginable.

“It is an important week for our staff and volunteers, as well as the children, young people and families who need our care, and we very much appreciate and value the Duchess’ support.

“In the last decade, she has been a wonderful Royal patron.

"Her interest and profile has projected our charity and the importance of children’s hospice services onto the national and international stage and it is appreciated by everyone at EACH.

“For all involved, it is a huge privilege, as much now as in January 2012.”

The Duchess has visited EACH’s hospices many times for events and to help with various projects.

