Officers are searching for a wanted man with links to Essex.
Kai Rogers is wanted in connection with offences including malicious communications, affray and GBH.
He has links to Swale and Essex.
Kai Rogers has been added to our #MostWanted gallery. If you know where he is, call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 46/260663/21. He has links to #Swale and #Essex. pic.twitter.com/XBPszsv52V— Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) June 20, 2022
Anyone with information which can help locate him is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting Most Wanted and reference 46/260663/21.
People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or using the online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
