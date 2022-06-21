SHOPPERS were instructed to exit a supermarket on Sunday afternoon after its tills suddenly malfunctioned.

Customers in Tesco, in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, are said to have been asked to leave the store after being informed the tills had stopped working.

One eyewitness who was caught-up in the confusion said by the time she had arrived, at about 12.30pm, a lengthy queued had started to form.

She said: “The staff advised that the tills went down and we were asked to leave our baskets and vacate the premises.”

Tesco has been contacted for comment.